Olavum Theeravum: Mohanlal Shooting On A Raft Amidst Bad Weather

The dynamic duo of actor-director Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are collaborating for yet another upcoming anthology. The shoot is currenlty undergoing in Thodupuzha.

Now, a video of the megastar shooting admist the stormy weather went viral on Internet. The video shows Mohanlal, dressed in a lungi and shirt, rowing the raft . But Mohanlal, 62, decides to go with the shoot and completed the scene.

The film is a remake of Olavum Theeravum, directed by PN Menon, in 1970.

It was Madhu and Usha Nandini who immortalised Bapputty and Nabeesa in the 1960-film Olavum Theeravum. While Mohanlal will play Bapputty in the new version, the name of the female lead has not yet been released by the makers. The cinematography and art direction of the movie is being handled by Santosh Sivan and Sabu Sir, respectively. The movie also stars Mamookoya, Harish Peradi, and others. Jose Prakash will be seen as the villain. The film will be released through Netflix.

Mohanlal was seen in Drishyam 2: The Resumption. The film was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie was a follow-up to Drishyam, which starred Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil.

