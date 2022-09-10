Old Video of Jai Bhim Star Hinting at the Subject of Surya 42 Goes Viral

Popular Tamil actor Suriya has grabbed eyeballs with his acting prowess in some of the most notable films like Soorarai Pottru, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Jai Bhim, and Viruman. The 47-year-old has time and again won hearts with his unforgettable performances.

Currently, Suriya is busy shooting for his upcoming film Suriya 42, touted to be a period action drama. The intriguing motion poster of Suriya 42 has received plenty of attention from movie enthusiasts, who have lauded the spectacular visual effects, eagerly anticipating its release.

As Suriya 42 continues to make all the headlines, an older video in which the actor is attending the audio launch ceremony of his latest film Viruman has surfaced. Interestingly, the post was shared on Twitter by MP Su Venkatesan of the Madurai Constituency on August 4.

“Companionship that includes relationship and friendship," read the tweet. The video reveals Suriya sharing the stage with actor Karthi, addressing the audience who can be heard cheering for him.

The video has once again created a buzz online and it is being widely circulated. Speculation is rife that Suriya42 is inspired by a novel titled Veerayuga Nayagan Velpari, written by none other than MP Su Venkatesan. Suriya had earlier given a cue on the subject at the event as shown in the short clip.

According to the official website of Velpari, this Venkatesan creation narrates the story of a legendary Tamil king ruling over an extensive historical region.

Films based on novels are slowly becoming the norm in the Tamil film industry. Director Vethimaran’s Asuran starring Dhanush was also based on a novel. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is also inspired by writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic novel of the same name.

Helmed by Annaatthe director Siruthai Siva, Suriya 42, is exclusively produced by UV Creations and Studio Green. The film stars Bollywood actress Disha Patani as the female lead opposite Suriya. Other actors associated with the film include Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Yogi Babu.

The period action drama that began shooting on August 8 will be released in 10 languages and that too in 3D.

