Samantha Akkineni Chooses Sex Over Food In Old Interview Video Clip | Watch

Samantha Akkineni, who has touched the hearts of millions of viewers, will soon make her Bollywood and Hollywood debut. The actor has been recently making headlines for her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya. And now, an old interview from 2017 has surfaced where Samantha is seen choosing sex over food when asked to pick between the two.

In 2017, Samantha gave an interview to a magazine called Just For Woman. In the rapid-fire round, she was asked to choose between sex and food. Initially a bit hesitant, she finally picked sex over food, saying that she could afford to go hungry for a day, but she couldn’t live without sex. The video of this interview has been posted on the R Trending Reels YouTube channel. “Sex. I can go hungry any day," Samantha is seen saying.

Advertisement

Samantha scaled new heights earlier this year with her role of Raji in the Amazon Prime web series The Family Man 2. She essayed the role of a rebel, which won her accolades from all quarters. It has also opened up a lot of avenues for her and she is all set to make her debut in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Samantha’s separation from Akkineni family scion Naga Chaitanya grabbed headlines for several days, leading to several rumours. Many trolled her, accusing her of being the reason for the split.

However, Samantha shut the trolls up with a lengthy Twitter post wherein she wrote, “People have said that I don’t want a baby, I’m opportunistic, I’ve had an abortion, But divorce is a very painful process. Give me time to get out of this. This is a big blow to me; But I will not break this, this is my promise."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.