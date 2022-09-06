Not Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Kisses Nick Kroll On The Lips After Venice Film Festival Standing Ovation

The world premiere of Don’t Worry Darling took place at the Venice Film Festival on Monday and the film received a grand standing ovation. Directed by Olivia Wilde, the Harry Styles-Florence Pugh starrer received a five-minute standing ovation following its premiere. While it came as no surprise that the cast was thrilled by the reactions, no one imagined Harry Styles and Nick Kroll to share a kiss during the monumental moment.

Videos from the screening theatre are now going viral showing Harry Styles kissing Nick Kroll on the lips as the crowd around them celebrated the film. The men looked handsome in blue tuxedos as they shared the happy moment.

Don’t Worry Darling has been making the noise for the drama on and off the screen. While the film’s trailer and glimpses have already generated quite the buzz, it is Wilde’s rumoured fallout with Florence Pugh that is also making the headlines for a while now.

According to an Entertainment Weekly report, unnamed sources have claimed that the ladies had a fallout over the alleged pay disparity between Pugh and Styles. The film has also been making the headlines for Wilde’s relationship with Styles. Rumours of their alleged relationship began when the duo began filming for the movie and it only caught further steam over time.

If these were not enough to make the headlines, Wilde’s claim that Shia LaBeouf was fired from the film also made much buzz. The actor was originally roped in to play the lead role, which eventually landed in Styles’ lap. “His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job," she told Variety.

However, LaBeouf retaliated, claiming that he wasn’t fired from the film but quit film. “I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired," LaBeouf reportedly told Variety. “You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn’t find time to rehearse," he said in an email.

Don’t Worry Darling releases on September 23.

