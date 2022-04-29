Olivia Wilde Served Custody Papers from Jason Sudeikis on Stage at CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde, in a strange turn of events was interrupted by an anonymous person during her presentation at CinemaCon who then handed her a manila envelope on Tuesday. Deadline established that the envelope contained custody papers of the two children she shared with her former partner, Jason Sudeikis. This evidence proved to contradict the general rumour that the envelope in fact was an untitled film script.

The actress and filmmaker was midway through presenting her new movie, Don’t Worry Darling, when a manila envelope labelled as personal and confidential was slid across the stage to her. Wilde was surprised and asked “This is for me?", as she picked it (the envelope) up and continued on with her presentation. The presentation elicited great applause for Wilde. However, questions on security were raised.

Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, told Deadline, “We have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorized to be there. In light of this incident, we are reevaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all our attendees."

Jason Sudeikis had no idea of what was going on. According to Variety’s source, “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

Sudeikis and Wilde were never married but share two children. The couple broke up recently, after which Wilde started to date singer Harry Styles. In fact, Styles will be starring in her upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, along with Florence Pugh. The clip that Wilde was presenting at CinemaCon was in fact a jaw dropping clip from “Don’t Worry Darling" is slated to be released in September this year.

