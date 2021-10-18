Om Puri Birth Anniversary 2021: Memorable Movies of the Actor That Prove his Versatility

A thespian like Om Puri is a rare gem in the Indian film industry. One of the pillars of the Indian new wave cinema, Puri’s role is monumental in building up a parallel space for meaningful cinema. Known for his subtle dialogue delivery, the late actor lives on in his work with his legacy inspiring new age actors who want to play complex parts. Today, on his birth anniversary, we look back at some of his finest work.

Aakrosh

Directed by Govind Nihalani, and written by renowned Marathi playwright Vijay Tendulkar, Aakrosh has an oppressed tribal man played by Puri at its centre. Ably supported by Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil, Puri almost had no lines in the film but his immersive eyes emote everything that the character feels. Om Puri received his first Filmfare award for this film.

Ardh Satya

Parallel cinema gave its own angry young man in Om Puri with this cop-drama directed by Govind Nihalani. An honest cop struggling to do his job without compromises, scarred by past childhood trauma, the good man reaches the end of his tether in this off-beat film. Puri won a national award for this movie.

Maachis

Directed by Gulzar, Maachis is a brave film that deals with the insurgency issue in Punjab. Playing a supporting character, Puri left a mark on the audience with his role.

Maqbool

Gulzar’s disciple in many ways, Vishal Bharadwaj adapted the Shakespeare classic Macbeth and gave two unique characters to the legends Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. Playing a future teller, Puri is witty yet intense in equal parts in this masterpiece.

Chachi 420

It is not just the intense and anguished characters that the versatile actor played as no one else could but also entered the comedy genre with absolute authority. Apart from great parts in cult classics like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ and ‘Hera-Pheri’, the talisman gave us laugh-out-loud moments with his comic-timing in the Kamal Hasan directorial.

