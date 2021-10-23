OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Shares First Look Posters, Seeks Blessings at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media handles on Saturday to unveil first look posters of his film OMG 2. Sharing the two posters, the actor wrote alongside, “कर्ता करे न कर सके शिव करे सो होय ..’ 🙏🏻 Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. हर हर महादेव." The film also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi.

Akshay and the team started shooting for the film in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. They have a 17-day schedule to shoot in MP. They will be filming at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ram Ghat, Kaal Bhairav temple and Tower Chowk in Ujjain.

Akshay clicked at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple seeking blessings:

OMG 2 is the sequel to 2012 hit film OMG: Oh My God. The first part followed the journey of Paresh’s atheist character who was battered after an earthquake destroyed his shop, and decided to sue god in the court. The Umesh Shukla directorial was equally praised by the fans and critics who found the movie thought provoking and entertaining. However, Umesh will not return as director, and instead, Amit Rai, known for the 2010 film Road to Sangam, will take the franchise forward.

