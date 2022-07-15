Omission Of Kajal Aggarwal From Acharya Costs Makers Rs 7 Crore

Makers of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer Acharya have reportedly suffered a loss of over Rs 7 crore following the deletion of Kajal Aggarwal’s part from the film. Kajal was supposed to feature as the film’s female lead, however, just before the theatrical release, her appearance in Acharya was edited out. The makers were convinced that the star power of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan was enough to make Acharya a success and the role of Kajal was not needed. Kajal was paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the film.

The decision left Kajal’s fans upset and many of them shared their disappointment on social media.

Now, the Telugu film industry is abuzz with rumours that the decision to drop Kajal’s role from the film has cost Acharya makers Rs 7.5 crore. The film’s television rights were recently sold to a big entertainment channel for a huge sum. However, because of the absence of Kajal Aggarwal’s part in the film, the channel later deducted Rs 7.5 crore from the final amount.

Director Koratala Siva’s Acharya was one of the most awaited films of the year. However, despite the star power of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, the film failed to make any mark at the box office. The film featured Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the role of former Naxalites.

Acharya opened to Rs 29 crore on the first day at the box office but the collection dropped to Rs 5 crore on day 2 and the decline continued in days to come. The film was later released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and is set to get a TV release soon.

Meanwhile, Kajal has been on a break from films due to the birth of her first child. The actress married Mumbai-based businessman, Gautam Kitchlu. The couple had been friends for nearly a decade and dated for three years before finally tying the knot in October 2020.

