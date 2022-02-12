On 14th Wedding Anniversary, Sanjay Dutt Gives Foot Massage to Manyata Dutt

Manyata Dutt, the wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, on Friday posted on Instagram a video in which her husband is seen massaging her feet. The Dutts completed 14 years of their marriage on 11 February.

Sanjay, dressed in a white kurta, is seen giving Manyata a foot massage with great dedication in the video. Pink Sweat’s song, At My Worst, is playing in the background of the video.

“All my best days are the ones spent with you. Love you for being you. Happy anniversary!! " Manyata wrote in the caption.

The video received a spate of loving comments from their fans. “Baba, kind-hearted person," one comment on the video read. One person said, “Such a nice guy, he’s a legend." “Lage Raho Munna Bhai," another fan said, referring to Sanjay Dutt’s iconic film.

After dating for two years, Sanjay Dutt and Manyata tied the knot in 2008.

>Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Shamshera:

Sanjay Dutt has also confirmed the release date of his upcoming flick Shamshera. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The tagline on the film’s poster says, “Karam se dacoit, dharma se azaad". The Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of this period drama will be released on July 22. In addition to Ranbir and Sanjay, Vaani Kapoor will appear in the film.

>Sanjay-Maanyata are parents of twins:

In the year 2020, Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer. During treatment, Manyata was by his side as a source of strength. Shahran and Iqra, twins, are their children.

Sanjay also has a 34-year-old daughter with his first wife, the late Richa Sharma, named Trishala Dutt.

>Sanjay Dutt wrote this about his wife:

While congratulating her on his birthday last year, Sanjay Dutt called Manyata the backbone of his family. He wrote that Manyata was the lifeline of his family. Sanjay also called Manyata the light of his life. He went on to say that words could not describe how much she meant to him. He also said that Manyata knew it too well.

