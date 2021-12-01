On 1st Wedding Anniversary, Actor Sai Lokur Spends Quality Time With Husband in Sikkim

Marathi actor Sai Lokur gained immense popularity with her appearance in the first season of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’. Sai got married to Tirthadeep Roy on November 30, 2020, and several pictures of their wedding went viral on social media. Today, on the first anniversary of their marriage, the duo is spending time together in Sikkim.

A few days ago, Sai was spotted at the airport with her husband Tirthadeep. Now, Rajshri Marathi has shared photos of the couple, who fondly call themselves Sai-Deep, in Sikkim on the official Instagram handle. They are seen having a lot of fun while spending quality time together. The photos are currently going viral on social media. Sai herself has shared pictures of her anniversary on her own social media profile.

The love story of Sai and Tirthadeep was quite interesting and generated a lot of buzz in the media. Theirs was not a conventional love story, as they had an arranged marriage.

According to Sai, the two liked each other’s profiles on the matrimonial site and started chatting. Soon enough, they started meeting and eventually got married. Sai tied the knot with Tirthadeep Roy on November 30, 2020. Ten months after the marriage, Sai and Deep travelled to the Maldives on their honeymoon. Her honeymoon look was discussed a lot on social media.

Sai Lokur had participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi and managed to survive in the house for 10 days. And while she could not win the show, she ended up having a huge fan base.

