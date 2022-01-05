Home » News » Movies » On 36th Birthday, This Music Video is Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh's Special Gift to Fans

On 36th Birthday, This Music Video is Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh's Special Gift to Fans

The actor is living up to his image of a"power star".
The actor-singer was born in 1986 in the Arrah district of Bihar.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: January 05, 2022, 12:29 IST

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh had promised his fans something special on January 5, his birthday, and now he has fulfilled it. The actor’s new music video Aa Jaihe 5 Ke has been released, and needless to say has made the fans go crazy. In the video, Bhojpuri star Dimple Singh is also seen with Pawan.

On January 5, 2022, Pawan turned 36 and gave this special gift to his fans. The actor-singer was born in 1986 in the Arrah district of Bihar. While Pawan has given a great surprise to his fans on his birthday, it will be interesting to see how his fans react to it and if they make it a grand success. Talking about the song, Pawan can be seen in full-swag in the video. In the beginning, Pawan jumps out of a helicopter.

Then the actor performs some stunts on a bike and goes on to show some amazing dance moves with Dimple Singh. The actor is living up to his image of a"power star". Talking about the looks, both Pawan and Dimple look absolutely stunning in the video. The music video appears slightly different from other projects because of the way it’s been shot.

While Pawan is seen wearing a pair of jeans and a t-shirt with an oversized jacket, Dimple is in a black Lehenga Choli. It’s been just five hours since the release of the song, and it has already received more than five lakh views. Pawan Singh and Anupama Yadav have sung the song, while lyrics were penned by Raushan Singh Vishwas.

