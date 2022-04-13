On 3rd Wedding Anniversary, Marathi Actor Sakshi Gokhale’s Special Post For Her Husband

Marathi actor Sakhi Gokhale has written a romantic post dedicated to her husband Suvrat Joshi. The reason for this special Instagram post is their third wedding anniversary.

Sakshi shared a romantic photo with Suvrat and said, “7 years to this photograph; 3 years since we tied the knot. Happy Anniversary, friend!"

Soon after the picture was posted, comments started pouring in from fans as well as celebs, who congratulated the couple. The post received 38,891 likes on Instagram.

Sakshi Gokhale shares pictures and videos with her husband on social media frequently. Last month, she posted a beautiful selfie with her husband on Instagram.

With the picture she wrote, “Suv needs to come back home so I can be my true clingy self again." They both looked cute in the picture.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Sakshi uploaded a reel in which she had put together their selfies.

With the video, she also penned a note, “Here goes to a compilation of selfies we send to each other throughout the day and more or less this sums up our relationship."

“Be my valentine forever throughout this life so that I can send you my stupid selfies and your selfies keep making me go weak in my knees. Happy Valentine’s Day @sakeeg." Fans just loved their video, which received 235k views on Instagram.

Gokhale began her television career with a few Hindi advertisements. She also played a small role in the Hindi movie Rangrezz. But she achieved popularity for her role in the Marathi show Dil Dosti Duniyadari. On the sets of this show, she also met the love of her life Suvrat Joshi. They tied the knot on 11 April 2019.

