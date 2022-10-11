On 80th B'day, This Village Reminds Amitabh Bachchan Of His 15-Year-Old Promise

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has turned a year wiser today and the entire nation is celebrating his 80th birthday. For those of you who don’t know, the Barabanki district, which is close to Lucknow, holds a special place in Amitabh Bachchan’s heart.

About 15 years ago, Big B promised to open a college in Daulatpur village of Barabanki district. However, this promise remains unfulfilled even today. And yet, every year people come here to celebrate his birthday and remind him of his old promise.

For the poor villages of Daulatpur, which are 70 kilometres from Lucknow, Amitabh Bachchan, along with his wife Jaya, son Abhishek, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya, founded the Shrimati Aishwarya Bachchan Degree College in 2008, catapulting the unremarkable village to overnight fame.

After 15 years, not a single brick has been erected, and the gramme pradhan’s house’s foundation stone is still hidden in a corner. But even if the star project remained a mystery, Daulatpur could not give up hope. A degree institution is being built by Starr Villages with crowdfunding approximately 500 meters from Bachchan’s barren land.

Like every year, Amitabh’s birthday was celebrated in Daulatpur village with elaborate ceremonies and grandeur. Children and locals wished Amitabh Bachchan a long life while cutting the cake. He was also reminded of the commitment he had made to the residents of this village. Amitabh Bachchan received a request from the villagers to establish a college there.

On the work front, fans are loving his recent release Goodbye. A heartwarming journey of loss, love, and self-discovery is wonderfully portrayed by the Bhalla family in the stunning dramedy Goodbye.

Neena Gupta is part of the film’s cast, which also includes Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, and Shivin Narang in supporting roles. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl. On October 7, 2022, GoodBye, a film produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Good Co., is scheduled for a global cinema release.

