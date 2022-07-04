On Aarey Metro Car Shed Controversy, Actor Sumeet Raghavan Backs Govt's Decision

After the Eknath Shinde-led alliance government with the BJP assumed power in Maharashtra on June 30, their first decision was to shift the Metro-3 car shed project back to Mumbai’s Aarey forest. Following this, environmentalists and some political parties decided to protest the decision.

On Sunday (July 3), a large number of environmentalists rallied and protested against the decision, calling for ‘Save Aarey.’ Political parties like AAP and the Shiv Sena, along with many artists, have also protested against this decision. However, actor Sumeet Raghvan has expressed his support for the state government’s decision via his Twitter handle.

The call for ‘Aarey Wachawa’ has received support from many quarters and a large number of social organizations and the general public staged a protest yesterday at the Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon.

Meanwhile, Sumeet has shared his opinion by responding to a Tweet posted by a handle called The Voice of Kurla.

“Join the protest to save #AarreyForest. 11 am Sunday, 3rd July. Picnic Point, Aarey #SaveAareyForest," the page tweeted.

Commenting on this, Sumit wrote, “Listen to a different voice. I myself am from Nehru Nagar, Kurla (East).

“And many Mumbaikars, including myself and me, are demanding that this argument be settled. We want @ MumbaiMetro3 to be launched as soon as possible."

For those who are not familiar, the Aarey Colony, also known as the lung of Mumbai, measures 1,287 hectares. It is located adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

