On Actor Vivek's First Death Anniversary, Video Album Released in his Memory

A video album has been released on the first death anniversary of Tamil film actor Vivek. On Sunday, a memorial event was organised at Vadapalani, Chennai. MS Bhaskar and some other iconic actors were the special guests at the event where the video was released.

Speaking on stage, actor MS Bhaskar said, “Comedy actor Vivek is a good artist. Vivek and my brother also worked together at the General Secretariat. Vivek has given me a chance in many films. I was so happy to be acting with him. Vivek’s loss caused me great pain. His soul will be at peace."

He went on to say that Vivek is a good artist who is good and virtuous among the people. His love for Kalam will last forever. Kalam Vivek said the friendship is similar to the friendship between Thirunavukkara and Thirunana Sambandar.

About actor Vivek

The Tamil film actor passed away in a Chennai hospital in the early hours of April 17 last year. He was 59. Born in Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district in south Tamil Nadu, Vivek started his film career in the 1980s as an assistant director cum scriptwriter with veteran director K Balachandar. Following this, in 1987, the actor got his first opportunity as Balachandar offered him a small role in a Tamil film. Vivek had played hundreds of roles in over three decades of his career.

With his comedy, and skill to mimic others, Vivek gradually established himself as a solo comedian in the industry. Moreover, leading actors in the industry offered Vivek to come and work with them. After doing films like Run, Perazhagan, Dhool, Anniyan, and Sivaji, Vivek put himself on the map and became popular.

