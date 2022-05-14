On Akshaya Deodhar’s Birthday, Fiance Hardeek Joshi's Loved-Up Instagram Post

Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar are one of the most popular couples in the Marathi entertainment industry. Both Hardeek and Akshaya have an impressive social media presence, with Akshaya having more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Much to the delight of their fans, Hardeek regularly shares adorable pictures of himself and Akshaya. Recently, Hardeek shared a heartwarming picture on his Instagram on the occasion of Akshaya’s birthday. In the picture, Hardeek and Akshaya can be seen smiling and embracing each other. Hardeek’s Instagram post has gone viral with over 100,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Hardeek captioned the picture, “A very happy birthday to you my love N precious person".

Advertisement

Akshaya has replied to Hardeek’s picture by posting a heart emoticon.

Hardeek and Akshaya broke the Internet when they announced their engagement last week via an Instagram post. Hardeek and Akshaya posted stunning pictures from their engagement in which they looked head over heels for each other. Akshaya looked regal in a gorgeous saree, while Hardeek was dapper in a Nehru jacket.

The couple captioned the post, “Finally Engaged". Fans have flooded the comment section of the post with their congratulatory messages and best wishes.

Ever since the couple announced their engagement, the lovebirds have not shied away from public displays of affection.

Advertisement

On the work front, Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar were last seen in the popular Marathi show, Tujhyat Jeev Rangla. The audience loved the sincerity with which Hardeek and Akshaya acted in the show. The Zee Marathi show had a successful run and went off-air last year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.