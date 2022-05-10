On Akshayya Tritiya, Kajal Kate's Latest Photos Winning The Internet

Actor Kajal Kate, who plays the role of Shaifali in the popular Marathi TV show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, has once again won the netizens’ hearts with her latest photoshoot. Kajal shared a set of photos on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Extending her wishes of the day, Kajal wrote, “The festival of prosperity has come Akshayya Tritiya, Happy New Year to you all."

Advertisement

Kajal’s traditional look features a silk saree in the dark green shade. The beauty of the saree is enhanced by a gold and red embroidered patti border. The actor, draped in the six yards saree in the traditional Marathi style, looked absolutely gorgeous. Kajal paired her saree with a bespoke red shade and white floral embroidery blouse.

The actor styled her Marathi look with an ornate gold traditional long necklace featuring stones and pearls, matching jhumkas, a traditional nath, rings, and matching green-gold bangles. With a half-moon-shaped dainty bindi and embellished sandals, Kajal rounded off the accessories.

Kajal completed her look with a middle-parted braided bun, mascara-clad lashes, bold red lip shade, matching eye shadow, and blushed cheeks.

The pictures of the actor have won hearts all over the internet. The Marathi actor is an avid social media user and often treats her fans to pictures and videos of her glamorous life.

The show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath on Zee Marathi has been topping the charts since its launch. Kajal Kate’s character of Shefali is one of the most-loved characters on Marathi television.

Advertisement

Back in 2021, during an interview talking about her role, Kajal had said that her performance was inspired by Bollywood actor Kajol’s role in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in Jab We Met. In the interview, Kajal also stated that the role was a turning point for her. It changed her life.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.