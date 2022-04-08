On Amit Trivedi's 43rd Birthday, a List of His Recent Hit Songs

Bollywood singer-composer Amit Trivedi is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. The singer made his debut as a Bollywood music composer with the 2008 film Aamir. After receiving acclaim for his work, Trivedi went on to work in Dev.D, for which he won a National Film Award for Best Music Direction in 2010.

Since then the composer-singer has gifted music lovers with a lot of great tracks in films like Kedarnath, Ishaqzaade, Andhadhun, Aisha, Kai Po Che, Queen, Bombay velvet and a lot more.

On Amit Trivedi’s 43rd birthday, let’s take a look at his recent soundtracks.

1. RRR is roaring in cinemas and at the box office. Along with the movie, the song Dosti by Amit Trivedi has created a storm on the internet and has 27 million views so far.

2. Amit Trivedi also worked in a Gujarati track Laagni from the movie Prem Prakaran, which also featured Ishani Dave. The video has 3 million views on YouTube.

3. Atak Gaya from the film Badhaai Do is yet another masterpiece by Amit Trivedi. The track features Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The sweet romantic song has over 14 million views on YouTube. Along with this, the Gol Gappa song has become the talk of the town with its funky vibe. The song is sung by Amit Trivedi and Neha Kakkar. The cool dance song has 3.8 million views on youtube.

Amit Trivedi is also quite active on social media. He recently posted a photo in a full black outfit.

With the photo, he also added a funny caption, “Don’t look at the caption, look at me"

His fans have always loved his melody as he weaves rock, authentic classical, fusion etc. His husky voice, and classy and earthy tunes have always charmed the masses.

