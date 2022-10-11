On Amitabh Bachchan’s Birthday, Movies in Which Big B Played Characters with the Name ‘Vijay’

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN: Before Amitabh Bachchan became the megastar he is today, his career went through its own ups and downs. During the initial phase, Bachchan worked in many commercially unsuccessful films and at one point of time, it appeared as his career was going to end before taking off.

But destiny had other plans. Bachchan was offered the role of inspector Vijay in filmmaker Prakash Mehra’s Zanjeer. The film had been rejected by many established stars of the era. However, it went on to change the shape of Bachchan’s career and eventually, Bollywood.

The portrayal of Vijay in Zanjeer was so loved by the audiences, that it stuck with Bachchan’s on-screen persona. Vijay became a synonym to Bachchan’s name, and he played the character in over 20 films in his career. As the actor celebrates his 80th birthday today, we take a look at his association with the character name of Vijay and list the films where he essayed that role of ‘Vijay’.

INSPECTOR VIJAY KHANNA - ZANJEER (1973)

The film established Bachchan as the angry young man of Bollywood. The film also featured Jaya Bachchan (then Jaya Bhaduri) and Pran in key roles. VIJAY - ROTI KAPDA AUR MAKAAN (1974)

Big B was seen sharing screen space with Shashi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Zeenat Aman and Moushumi Chatterjee in this movie. VIJAY VERMA - DEEWAAR (1975)

Who can forget Bachchan’s portrayal of rebellious Vijay in the iconic Deewar. VIJAY - HERA PHERI (1976)

Bachchan and Vinod Khanna were seen essaying the characters of two con artist friends in this Prakash Mehra directorial. VIJAY - DON (1978)

Playing a double role in the film, Big B essayed the roles of Don and innocent Vijay with perfection. VIJAY KUMAR - TRISHUL (1978)

The film featured Bachchan with Sanjeev Kumar and Shashi Kapoor. INSPECTOR VIJAY - THE GREAT GAMBLER (1979)

Another film, another ‘Vijay’ as a cop and yet another impressive performance by Bachchan. VIJAY PAL SINGH - KAALA PATTHAR (1979)

Big B played the character of a coalfield worker in this multi-starrer directorial of Yash Chopra. VIJAY - DO AUR DO PAANCH (1980)

The duo of Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor was seen again in this 1980 release Do Aur Do Paanch. VIJAY VARMA - DOSTANA (1980)

Like the title suggests, Dostana revolved around the story of two friends - Shatrughan Sinha and Big B. VIJAY KUMAR - SHAAN (1980)

This again had Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Shashi Kapoor in key roles. VIJAY KUMAR - SHAKTI (1982)

Shakti featured Bachchan in the role of the son of honest police officer Dilip Kumar, who goes on the path of crime. The film revolved around the dilemma and conflict between the father-son duo. VIJAY - AAKHREE RAASTA (1986)

Bachchan was seen in a double role in the film. INSPECTOR VIJAY KUMAR SRIVASTAV - SHAHENSHAAH (1988)

Vijay, an apparently corrupt cop in the day, done the avatar of Shahenshaah to eradicate crime from the city. VIJAY DEENANATH CHAUHAN - AGNEEPATH (1990)

The film is amongst the iconic portrayals of Big B. INSPECTOR VIJAY VERMA - AKAYLA (1991)

Bachchan was seen opposite Amrita Singh in this film. VIJAY KAPOOR - EK RISHTAA: THE BOND OF LOVE (2001)

Big B was seen essaying the role of a business tycoon who goes through the complication of keeping his family together in difficult times. VIJAY SINGH RAJPUT - AANKHEN (2002)

The character played by Big B in Aankhen plots to rob a bank with the help of a group of blind people. THAKUR VIJAY SINGH - GANGA (2006)

The film marked Big B’s Bhojpuri debut and featured him alongside Hema Malini, Ravi Kishan Manoj Tiwari and Nagma. VIJAY - NISHABD (2007)

The film revolved around Big B’s character’s romantic attraction to a teenage girl who is his daughter’s friend. VIJAY HARSHVARDHAN MALIK - RANN (2010)

The film featured Bachchan in the role of a news channel owner. VIJAY VIJJU MALHOTRA - BBUDDAH… HOGA TERRA BAAP (2011)

Bachchan played the character of a hitman who has lived in Paris in exile but has returned to Mumbai for his last job. Here, he finds that his estranged son played by Sonu Sood has now joined the police and is on a mission to eliminate crime from the city.

