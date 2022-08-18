On Amuruta Khanvilkar's Picture, Husband Himanshu Malhotra's Comment a Winner

Amruta Khanvilkar is a popular face on television as well as in the film industry. From her fashion sense to her acting skills, the diva has made a name for herself. Recently, the actress shared pictures from her latest photoshoot on social media, setting the internet on fire. She is seen in a pink chiffon saree with golden detailing, paired with a sleeveless baby pink backless blouse. She kept her wavey traces open and opted for a pink eyeshadow and matching lipstick.

She completed her look with a beautiful choker necklace, a matching bangle set, and a Marathi-style nose ring. The actress looked gorgeous in the photos. Seeing the post, her fans went crazy and started commenting. But the first one to comment was none other than her husband Himanshu. He wrote, “Khubsoorat" with a red heart emoticon. While one of her fans said, “So beautiful", another wrote, “Gorgeous".

Advertisement

On the professional front, Amruta recently announced that she would take part in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. Recently, the team surprised their fans by announcing the release date of the show in a promo featuring Amruta and Madhuri Dixit. The duo is seen dancing in the video. Amruta looks stunning in a Navari saree, while Madhuri looks as gorgeous as ever in a pink saree.

Later, Amruta posted a video on her social media sharing some behind-the-scenes shots of the show along with the dancing star Madhuri Dixit, having her fangirl moment. She penned a long note calling the moment surreal. Her fans are eagerly waiting to see her dance performances. The video garnered 848 k views on Instagram.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Amruta won the hearts of viewers with her amazing performance in the Marathi Drama Chandramukhi. The movie was directed by Prasad Oak and was a commercial success at the box office.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here