On Amyra Dastur's Birthday, Check Out Stunning Pictures of the Pan-Indian Bombshell

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMYRA DASTUR: Beautiful actress Amyra Dastur is celebrating her 29th birthday today. Amyra started her career as a model and later made her acting debut in Manish Tiwary’s romantic drama Issaq, alongside Prateik Babbar in 2013. Apart from Hindi movies, the actress also appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films. Recently, she worked in the Tamil movie Bagheera opposite Prabhu Deva. This film will release soon this year.

On her birthday, let us take a walk through her Instagram feed:

Advertisement

Amyra flashes her beauty wearing a red lehenga with a vibrant necklace and bangles during the photo session for a brand.

The actress is looking bold in a beautiful black dress.

Clad in a brown suit, the Judgementall Hai Kya actress looks stunning. In the frame, Amyra is elegantly posing with sunset in the background.

Amyra Dastur flaunts her beauty while posing amidst nature. The actress is wearing a dress with floral designs on it. The photo has clicked in Khandala.

Advertisement

The actress looks like a diva in a vibrant red gown. She captioned the photo: “Well behaved women seldom make history".

Amyra appears in an ethnic black dress. She opted for heavy pieces of jewellery to create a bold look.

The actress looks fabulous wearing a back flare leg pants with a brown top posing for a photoshoot in Khandala.

In the picture, Amyra is wearing a beautiful dress with a floral print gown.

Amyra posed with a beautiful landscape in the background. In this frame, she is wearing blue jeans with a blacktop.

Posing with greenery in the background, Amyra posted a photo where the sun’s rays touched her face. This photo was clicked in Mussoorie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.