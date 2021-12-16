On Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 4th Wedding Anniversary, This Unseen Pic is Going Viral

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and famous cricketer Virat Kohli are among those celebrity couples who always leave the internet in awe with their mushy and adorable pictures. The couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and shared some old pictures on their respective Instagram accounts with long notes dedicated to each other and their love.

Meanwhile, an unseen picture from the celebration of Anushka-Virat’s 4th wedding anniversary has made its way to the internet. Reportedly, the photo was shared by the couple’s close friend Saurabh Malhotra on his Instagram story. In the photo, the couple is seen all happy surrounded by their family members and close friends. In the picture, Virat could be standing right behind Anushka and holding her by the waist, which made netizens go all in awe for the couple.

Anushka’s parents are seen with her brother Karnesh Sharma and Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli and his wife Chetna Kohli. The couple’s beloved pet dog Dude is in the foreground of the picture.

Advertisement

Earlier, on the anniversary day, Anushka shared a series of pictures with Virat and poured her heart out by saying the lyrics from Virat’s favourite song No Easy Way Out by Robert Tepper, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships."

IG post:

Further praising her husband, Anushka wrote, “Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who know the real you."

Advertisement

“May love, honesty, transparency, and respect guide us always. P.S.: May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us," Anushka ended the note.

Anushka and Virat Kohli exchanged vows in 2017 in the presence of their close friends and family in Italy. On 11 January 2021, the couple was blessed with baby girl Vamika.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.