On Anushka Sharma's Birthday, Watch Ainvayi Ainvayi, Dance Pe Chance, and Other Top Songs of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANUSHKA SHARMA: Undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in the Hindi film industry, Anushka Sharma doesn’t need any introduction. Anushka embarked on her journey in Bollywood with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Since then there has been no turning back for her. Majority of the films she has starred in have a perfect blend of music. As Anushka turns a year older today, here are some super hit songs from her films.

Ainvayi Ainvayi from Band Baaja Baaraat

This song was a hit for effervescence and vibrant vibe brought in by Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. Anushka’s classic Bollywood dance moves were the limelight of this song. Even today, this song is a lifeline for many weddings. Music duo Salim-Sulaiman composed the song. Lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Salim and Sunidhi Chauhan’s mellifluous vocals are too good to miss.

Jazba from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Besides Shilpa Rao’s euphonious voice and foot tapping music by Salim-Sulaiman, the USP of this song is Anushka Sharma’s carefree dancing. Amitabh Bhattacharya penned lyrics for this song. Anushka enacted the character of Ishika Desai/Ishika Patel in this film.

Dance Pe Chance from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was a smashing hit and so was the song Dance Pe Chance. Embellished again with Salim-Sulaiman’s music, Anushka gelled perfectly in the character of Taani Sahni. Taani was shown to be a dance lover in this film and Anushka left no stone unturned leaving the audience impressed with her steps.

Chhil Gaye Naina from film NH10

Anushka again looked at her charismatic best in this song. NH10 narrated the story of a couple who face difficulties after crossing paths with hoodlums. Chhil Gaye Naina captures the turmoil Anushka’s character (Meera) had to face in the film. Music for this film was composed by Sanjeev-Darshan and lyrics were penned by Kumaar. Kanika Kapoor and Dipanshu Pandit provided their vocals for this song.

Which is your favourite Anushka Sharma song?

