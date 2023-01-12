On Arun Govil's Birthday, Know How He Landed The Iconic Role Of Lord Ram In Ramayana

In the 80s, an actor became a household name by portraying Lord Ram on the small screen. His portrayal of the deity was widely loved by the audience, so much so that his on-screen persona overshadowed his real personality. If you have not guessed the actor already, then let us tell you that we are talking about veteran actor Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s television adaptation of the epic Ramayana. He played the role with such conviction that people started putting the actor on a pedestal, with some even worshipping him.

In various interviews, Arun Govil has reminisced about occasions when people have thrown themselves at his feet at public events, leaving him embarrassed. On his 65th birthday today, January 12, let us take a look at his career and know how he landed the dream role of Lord Ram in Ramayana.

Arun Govil had acted in a few films before Ramayana came his way. Arun’s brother Vijay was married to popular actress Tabassum. The actress introduced Arun Govil to producer Tarachand Barjayta, the grandfather of renowned director Sooraj Barjayta. This led to his casting in the 1977 film Paheli.

He shot to stardom after he was cast in Kanak Mishra’s Sawan Ko Aane Do and Satyen Bose’s Saanch Ko Aanch Nahin. After achieving fame, Ramanand Sagar first cast him as King Vikramaditya in the popular 80s show Vikram Aur Betaal. When the fantasy show proved to be highly popular among the masses, Arun Govil decided to audition for Ramanand’s Ramayana as well.

Arun Govil was originally being considered for either Ram or Lakshman’s role, but he was persistent to portray Lord Ram. However, he was rejected in his initial screen test. Later, Ramanand Sagar called him up and told him that the audience will never get a Lord Ram like him. And that is how he landed the most iconic role of his career.

