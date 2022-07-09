On Avinash Narkar's Birthday, Amol Bawdekar's Heartfelt Insta Post For Him

Popular Marathi actor Avinash Narkar celebrated his birthday on Friday. He had plunged right into the hearts of the audience with his films Khatarnak, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi etc. Many celebrities, including actor Amol Bawdekar, wished him on the occasion. Amol shared a post on Instagram expressing his admiration for Avinash.

He wrote that God sends friends as those individuals who he can’t relate to people by blood. Amol further wrote that there is no pleasure like having a friend’s hand on your shoulder. He concluded the post wishing Avinash a very happy birthday. Alongside the post, he shared an Instagram reel where they both are happily dancing to the Dosti song from RRR.

Fans were left delighted at the wonderful companionship displayed by both actors. They wrote that both actors look charismatic while dancing. Others wished Avinash a very happy birthday.

Both Amol and Avinash are currently busy entertaining the audience with their performances on television and in theatre. Talking about Amol, he is busy with a play titled Hasta Hasavta. The concept behind this play is that two individuals should be engaged in a productive relationship rather than just staying for the sake of the relationship. Shows are lined up for this play on July 16 and 17.

On July 16, the play will be held in Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir: Pune. Timings for this play will be night 9:30 P.M. On June 17, this play will be held at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Pune. Abhiram Bhadkamkar is the author of this play. It is directed by Kumar Sohni. Amol is acting in this play.

Avinash will be seen in the film Respect directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. Respect is currently in the post-production stage. Respect is a women-oriented film describing the lives of ladies who don’t know each other. Each of these ladies will have a different story. Avinash will portray the character of a father in this film. Zee Studios, Kyoorius Digital and Movie Mill Entertainment have bankrolled this film.

