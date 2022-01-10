On Bigg Boss 15, Angry Kashmera Shah Says Krushna Abhishek 'Fought' With Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

Kashmera Shah once again hinted at her husband Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda’s fallout in public when she appeared on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday night. Kashmera Shah was joined by Debina Bonerjee, Vishal Singh, Divya Agarwal, Rahul Mahajan, Geeta Kapur and Neha Bhasin on stage as a part of a special panel.

During the episode, Kashmera Shah, who came to support Tejasswi Prakash, bashed Karan Kundrra for speaking disrespectfully to his girlfriend. While she was slamming him for his comments against Karan Kundrra, Salman Khan walked towards the camera and mentioned Kashmera’s husband, Krushna Abhishek’s name, before adding, “Krushna, tujhe salute hai (Salute to you, man)!" He then burst into laughter while pulling Kashmera’s leg.

The former BB contestant stopped Salman Khan and told him that last year she went inside Bigg Boss house as a challenger and followed Krushna’s instruction and played the game without any fights, and he himself fought with his “maama and maami".

Kashmera said, “Usne mujhe last season mein bol ke bheja look Kash tum andar jaa rahi ho kisi se jhagda mat karna, be nice to everyone, dekho meri ghar ki izzat ki baat hai. Main ne kuch nahi kia andar I admit it, bahar aake dekha sabse khud jhagda karke baitha tha, what is this khud jhagda kiya mama se maami se. Ab nahi sunne waali main (He told me last season that don’t pick fights with anyone inside the house and I didn’t do anything. But when I came out he had fought with his own uncle and aunt. Now I’m not going to listen to him)."

Govinda’s fallout with nephew Krushna Abhishek has been hitting the headlines a lot lately. Their family feud was in the news again recently after Krushna refused to be part of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, in which Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were invited as guests. After his refusal, Sunita said in an interview to a leading daily that there was no chance of a reconciliation with Krushna and Kashmera.

