On Birthday, Bheema Star Duniya Vijay's Tribute to Parents And Surprise for Fans

Kannada actor Duniya Vijay celebrated his 49th birthday close to his parents’ graves in Karnataka. The birthday party for Duniya VG took place in Kammanahalli, Huttur. The graves of Duniya Vijay’s parents were lavishly decorated ahead of his visit. The actor was accompanied by his supporters and friends.

On his birthday, Vijay paid a visit to his parents’ cemetery and said, “I am pained that my parents are no more. I have built a small temple for them. I am elated to celebrate my birthday here. My fans have also come and I must ensure that they are well taken care of."

Advertisement

Apart from celebrating his birthday, he gave a special gift to his fans by releasing the first-look teaser of his upcoming movie, Bheema. Vijay will play the title character in the movie, which was made by Krishna Sarthak and Jagadeesh Gowda. The movie has been touted to be a heist-action-thriller. Bheema is also Vijay’s second project as a director and a lead actor after his debut movie Salaga. The release of Bheema is yet to be notified.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a poster of another film starring Duniya Vijay is viral on social media. In the poster, we see an image of a symbol of hands tied and the back profile of a lady standing in the centre with a large audience in the backdrop in the incendiary billboard, which is captioned, “You bind the lion, but not its roar." According to the director, “This will be a period action drama done on a vast canvas, based on a true incident."

The movie, which is set in the 1970s, will have support from producers Krishna Sarthak and Jagadeesh Gowda of Krishna Creations and Jagadeesh Films. They are currently working on Bheema with Vijay Kumar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here