On Blake Lively's Birthday-Special Bikini Photo, Husband Ryan Reynolds Drops This Comment

Hollywood actress Blake Lively, who is best known for her portrayal of Serena van der Woodsen in the popular TV show Gossip Girl - is a certified fashionista and fitness freak. Her social media posts prove it. Ahead of her 35th birthday, she took to Instagram to post a stunning picture of herself in an all-white bikini and flaunted her toned abs. While sharing the “summer" photo, the actress also tagged her husband and actor Ryan Reynolds and he did not miss the opportunity to drop a ROFL comment on her post.

The couple, who love to pull each other’s leg on social media, frequently leave hilarious comments on each other’s Instagram posts or tweets.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Blake posted a gorgeous photo of herself and captioned the post: “Summer lovin’ …had me a blast." Take a look at the post here.

Looking fresh and radiant, Blake flaunted her blond hair and no makeup and as usual, Ryan quickly left a witty comment on the post. “Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales", the Deadpool star wrote, referencing his purchase of one of the oldest Welsh football clubs to have existed, Wrexham AFC, along with actor Rob McElhenney.

Blake and Ryan share a camaraderie that transcends social media. Both regularly ensure to issue public statements, messages of support or encouragement, and share photos of themselves enjoying some quality time. Ryan recently told Entertainment Tonight that the actress was initially mad at him for buying the soccer team without checking with her but now “she’s as obsessed as I am."

2022 is a landmark year for the couple who will be celebrating 10 years of marriage. Their constant hilarious banter shows the fact that the celebrities are still very much in love.

Last year on Mother’s day, Reynolds penned a touching note for his partner of a decade and wrote, “It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares," he started. “I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism."

The couple got married in 2012 and are parents to three daughters.

