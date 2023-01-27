Home » News » Movies » On Bobby Deol's Birthday, 8 All-time Favourite Memes of 'Lord Bobby' That Fans Love

On Bobby Deol's Birthday, 8 All-time Favourite Memes of 'Lord Bobby' That Fans Love

Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: In the meme world, he is referred to as Lord Bobby, who is a true trendsetter

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 07:05 IST

Mumbai, India

This still is from the movie Soldier (1998). The internet went into a frenzy, as this throwback picture of Bobby Deol surfaced on the internet and had an uncanny resemblance to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine character. (Image: Twitter/@Bobbywood_)
This still is from the movie Soldier (1998). The internet went into a frenzy, as this throwback picture of Bobby Deol surfaced on the internet and had an uncanny resemblance to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine character.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOBBY DEOL: Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut in 1995 with Barsaat movie opposite Twinkle Khanna. But Gupt: The Hidden Truth was the movie that marked his career as a performer and highlighted his acting chops. Even though Bobby Deol hasn’t had a lot of hit films of late, he is known for his roles in Soldier, Ajnabee, Badal, Bichoo, Apne and Yamla Pagla Deewana.

He is also known for showcasing futuristic scenes from his decade-old movies, some of which have been used for memes. In the meme world, he is referred to as Lord Bobby, who is a true trendsetter. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at his top 8 memes that will leave you in splits.

While FIFA had many entertaining highlights, it looked like this through the eyes of Bobby Deol fans.

This still is from the movie Soldier (1998). The internet went into a frenzy, as this throwback picture surfaced on the internet and had an uncanny resemblance to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine character.

Lord Bobby predicted COVID-19 more than two decades ago and its precautions much before the government and the scientists. You don’t believe us? Check out the video.

Remember when Virat Kohli’s privacy was breached during T20 World Cup when a ‘fan’ entered his room? In response to that, fans found an apt video of Bobby Deol’s character walking into a room and taking action. Check it out here -

This was one of the iconic and climatic scenes from the thriller movie Ajnabee (2001), where Bobby Deol hacks into the Swiss bank account of the rogues by correctly cracking the password. Netizens hailed this to be a ‘Hollywood moment’.

This still from Chamku (2008) gained traction online after the internet noticed Lord Bobby using wireless earbuds, AirPods, in 2008, whereas this device was launched by the company in 2016.

You need a certain skill, alertness, strength and coolness like Bobby Deol to defeat a Tiger with bare hands.

The internet is convinced that Bobby Deol is the first person to carry out the first RT-PCR test way before it became a part of our lives post-COVID-19.

Here’s wishing Bobby Deol a very Happy Birthday!

first published: January 27, 2023, 07:05 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 07:05 IST
