On Boman Irani's Birthday, Know How A Meeting With Shiamak Davar Changed His Life

Actor Boman Irani is celebrating his 63rd birthday today, November 2. He is known for revolutionising supporting roles in Hindi cinema, playing each character with absolute finesse. Refusing to be typecast, Boman has played every kind of role, from comic relief and intense characters to menacing villains. Be it, Dr Asthana, from Munnabhai MBBS or Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe in 3 Idiots, he has aced every role with his acting prowess. So, on the occasion of this 63rd birthday, let’s revisit his acting journey and rise to fame.

Boman Irani had no connection with the world of films and entertainment. He joined the Taj Mahal Palace & Tower after completing his polytechnic diploma programme and worked there for two years as a server. He then received a promotion and started working as a server at Rendezvous, the hotel’s rooftop French eatery. Boman also took care of his mother’s bakery and namkeen shop until he was 32 years old.

However, destiny had other plans for him, and a chance encounter with famed choreographer Shiamak Davar changed his life. Boman soon kicked off his theatre journey on Shiamak’s insistence. And, his performances started gaining recognition too. In 2000, he transitioned from theatre to the small screen. Boman began his acting career by appearing in several commercials for products like Fanta, Ambuja Cements, Ceat, and Krack Jack cookies.

In 2001, he got an opportunity to act in two English films – Everybody Says I’m Fine and Let’s Talk. His first Bollywood film was in the anthology film Darna Mana hai, where he played a psychotic hotel owner-cum-killer in one of the short stories, sharing the screen space with Saif Ali Khan. Soon after that, Munnabhai MBBS happened, and there was no looking back for Boman Irani since then.

