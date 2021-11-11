On Boney Kapoor’s Birthday, Arjun Kapoor Sends Lots of Love to His ‘Selfless’ Father

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor turns a year older today. Wishes are in order for the 66-year-old from well-wishers and family. Leading the wishes is his eldest son, Arjun Kapoor. The actor posted the most heartwarming wish for his beloved father on the special day. The lovely photo from Arjun’s childhood includes him, his sister Anshula and Boney. It shows the trio happily smiling for a picture-perfect frame. Along the photo, Arjun penned the most wholesome note for his father. “Being selfless isn’t something one can be taught, it’s an in-built machinery that exists among very few people, I happen to be the son of one of those people," wrote Arjun on Instagram.

He recalled how, over the years, he has seen his father going out of his way “to help find solutions for others and forgetting to help himself." The actor pointed out that it is not easy to be selfless and surviving. “Happy Birthday to a man who has not only survived but lived like a king through it all. Love you Dad," signed off the 36-year-old. What is more adorable about Arjun’s photo is that he also tagged his step sisters - Janhvi and Khushi in it. In the comments, Janhvi has reacted by writing, “Awwwww."

Arjun’s wish is followed by Anshula who posted a recent photo with Boney. In the picture, taken on the occasion of Diwali this year, Boney is seen planting a kiss on his daughter’s cheek. Anshula looks very happy, dressed in a pretty ethnic outfit. In the caption, she wished her father and credited Jahnvi for the picture.

On her Instagram stories, Janhvi posted a few pictures with Boney and Khushi. Also featured in the photos was Sanjay Kapoor, actor and younger brother of Boney. “Happy Birthday to the best man in the world. I love you," wrote Janhvi in her birthday wish to dad.

Khushi shared a fond memory featuring her father and mother, Sridevi. On her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Happy Birthday papa. Love you the most."

Boney married Sridevi in 1996. The veteran actress passed away in 2018.

