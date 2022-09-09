On Brahmastra Day, 'GOAT' Shah Rukh Khan Trends on Twitter for His 'Dashing' Cameo

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead

It is Brahmastra day. The movie has finally made its way to the theatres. And, fans just can’t keep calm. Be it Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first project together or the stellar star cast, everything about the Ayan Mukerji directorial has kept us hooked. Well, Brahmastra is also making alot of noise for the cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan.

Everyone, literally, everyone is super excited about SRK’s appearance in the film. So much so that the Internet is flooded with stills of SRK’s character from the film. Fans, on Twitter, have called it a “powerful" cameo. Another said, “Just one word of this movie mind-blowing. SRK G.O.A.T."

A person said that Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohan is looking “dashing". He wrote, “SRK Cameo in Brahmastra is Moviemastra. Man is looking Dashing".

Describing the reaction of the fans after watching SRK on the big screen, a user said, “I am proud to be your fan, SRK. The entire theatre roared for your appearance. True megastar of India, you are the greatest and the best ever. Mass hysteria of Shah Rukh Khan."

Brahmastra, which is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. The film also marks Ayan Mukerji’s return as a director. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor among others.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer Singh is also part of the film.

