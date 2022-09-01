On BTS' Jungkook's Birthday, Kim Taehyung Gifts ARMYs 'Taekook Boxing Video', Watch

The wait is over, ARMYs. BTS’ Kim Taehyung finally shared the much-demanded boxing video with Golden Maknae Jungkook on his birthday! The youngest member of the globally popular band is celebrating his 25th birthday today, September 1. Besides BTS’ fanbase, the team members are also leaving unique and hilarious posts for the talented artist. And Taehyung aka V just made our days by sharing his boxing video with Jungkook.

Sharing the video, he penned a note for Jungkook that read, “@Happyjkday." It seems Taehyung used ‘@’ instead of ‘#’. The hashtags used by him in Korean translate to, “@jungkook let’s spar one day," and “@ jungkook let’s spend a healthy and happy year."

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

="twitter-tweet">="ko" dir="ltr">="https://twitter.com/happyjkday?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Happyjkday>;@정국이 언젠가 한번 스파링하자;@정국이 건강하구 행복한 한 해 보내자‍♂️ ="https://t.co/KVC5QPg69a">pic.twitter.com/KVC5QPg69a>>— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) ="https://twitter.com/BTS_twt/status/1565075044703019008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 31, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Needless to say, TaeKook (the friendship pairing between Taehyung and Jungkook) stans couldn’t keep calm. One user on Twitter wrote, “OHMYGOD?!?!?*^%$?!? WE FINALLY GOT THE TAEKOOK BOXING VIDEO" while another expressed, “after hours of flight, the first thing taehyung did is to wish his jungkookie happy birthday he’s the angel of love i’ll cry the sweetest ever to exist."

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">OHMYGOD?!?!?*^%$?!? WE FINALLY GOT THE TAEKOOK BOXING VIDEO ="https://t.co/DxWvv4POcc">pic.twitter.com/DxWvv4POcc>>— ⟭⟬ ray ⁷⟬⟭ IT’S JUNGKOOK DAY (@lilonekook) ="https://twitter.com/lilonekook/status/1565075981718769664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 31, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">after hours of flight, the first thing taehyung did is to wish his jungkookie happy birthday he's the angel of love i'll cry the sweetest ever to exist>— ً (@healwithtae) ="https://twitter.com/healwithtae/status/1565077764738150400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 31, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Advertisement

Take a look at ARMYs’ reaction:

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">TAEKOOK BOXING / SPARRING MOMENTS ="https://t.co/jgLHSAz2Qd">pic.twitter.com/jgLHSAz2Qd>>— taekook jk day (@taekookfolder) ="https://twitter.com/taekookfolder/status/1565082308859678721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 31, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">waking up at 6am n seeing the taekook boxing video ="https://t.co/UlhMdZfP4D">pic.twitter.com/UlhMdZfP4D>>— nuqi (@hpewrldtk) ="https://twitter.com/hpewrldtk/status/1565101558588551168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 31, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">taekook boxing let that sink in ="https://t.co/l8q0JebJ9H">pic.twitter.com/l8q0JebJ9H>>— ritz KOO DAY (@vanteedit) ="https://twitter.com/vanteedit/status/1565085586200956929?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 31, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Advertisement

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">IM SOBBING FINALLY WE GOT THIS ADORABLE VIDEO OF TAEKOOK WHILE THEY'RE BOXING TOGETHER … LOOK AT THIER SMILES IM IN TEARS… ="https://t.co/AP0mrKiaor">pic.twitter.com/AP0mrKiaor>>— Beeba | Koo DAY (@BTSArmy_JK92) ="https://twitter.com/BTSArmy_JK92/status/1565077596177588226?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 31, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Jungkook entered the showbiz at the mere age of 14. He auditioned for a popular Korean talent search show which attracted the attention of several entertainment companies. However, he chose to be a part of BTS. Jungkook was in school when he debuted as a part of the septet. Fans from all over the world have already started his birthday celebrations. BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V.

Advertisement

We wish him a happy birthday

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here