On BTS Singer Jin's Birthday, Revisiting His Solo Songs That Took Us To The Moon and Out of Our Abyss

Kim Seokjin or Jin of BTS, is celebrating his birthday today. Jin is considered the “silver voice" of BTS. Before joining BTS, Jin was a college student pursuing to become an actor. The singer was scouted by Big Hit Entertainment when was taking a bus. Now, Jin is part of the number one K-pop group in the world and has impressed the ARMY with his soulful and high vocal range voice.

Fans can’t help but experience intense emotions whenever they hear Jin’s voice since his falsetto is so lovely. His live performances are so flawless that you might mistake them for recordings because he is that talented. BTS ballads like “Crystal Snow," “Don’t Leave Me," and “The Truth Untold" are when Jin’s smooth voice truly shines, and he exemplifies what it means to be a powerhouse vocalist.

So, on this occasion, we would like to add some of his solo works that you can add in your playlist:

1. The Astronaut (2022)

“The Astronaut" is co-written by Jin and Coldplay, The single was released on October 28, 2022. Jin live performed this song along with Coldplay during their concert in Buenos Aires as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

The song is about Jin’s affection and relationship with his fans ARMY. The song was written as a “gift to fans" as Jin will be leaving for compulsory military enlistment.

2. Abyss (2020)

This song was a gift to fans on his 28th birthday. The song is co-written by Jin and producers Bumzu and Pdogg—the two were also co-writers on the song. He also co-composed this track with RM. The song is an acoustic ballad inspired by his feelings of anxiety, doubt, and burnout.

In a letter to ARMY, Jin said, “Honestly, I’ve felt burnt out recently and I think it’s because I got to think a lot about myself. After we reached #1 on the Hot 100 on Billboard so many people congratulated me and I thought I deserved to hear that. In fact, there are so many more people who love and do better in music and I thought it was okay to receive this joy and congratulatory message, and as I got into it deeper I struggled more so I kinda just wanted to put it all down."

In the song, Jin expresses his feelings of loneliness. He expresses his desire to meet someone again, “It’s just another day in the darkness/ I want to talk to you again/ I want to know you even more today."—the song lyrics.

3. Moon (2019)

The song was released in BTS’ album Map of the Soul: 7 in 2020. The song is the sixteenth track in the album and is dedicated to BTS fans ARMY.

In the song, Jin describes himself as the moon and ARMYs as Earth, and they cooperate to continuously motivate one another.

On August 4, 2020, “Moon" reached No. 1 on iTunes in over 100 countries, leading Jin to become one of the only artists to ever achieve the feat.

4. Tonight (2019)

Tonight was initially unofficially released on SoundCloud as part of BTS’ FESTA in 2019. The song is co-written by RM and Jin and marks the singer’s first solo song outside of a BTS album as well as his first-ever original composition. Jin explained he wrote the lyrics while thinking of his pet who passed away.

The song, which was released on SoundCloud in June 2019, achieved one million streams in just 30 minutes, making it the fastest song to do so at that time, according to HelloKPop.

5. Epiphany (2018)

The second solo by Jin, “Epiphany," was released on August 9, 2018, along with a trailer for BTS’ then-upcoming compilation album Love Yourself: Answer. The song’s lyrics address self-acceptance and self-love, according to Billboard, who called it a “building pop-rock melody."

6. In Front of The Post Office In Autumn (2018)

Jin’s cover of Yoon Dohyun’s ‘In Front Of The Post Office In Autumn’ was released in honour of BTS’ 2018 FESTA, and served as the interlude ceremony of the group’s anniversary celebrations. The cover was released on SoundCloud on June 7, 2018.

7. Awake (2016)

The song was released in BTS’ album Wings in 2016. The track Jin first solo and is co-produced by him. In the song, Jin uses the imagery of a butterfly’s wings to represent his hopes of flying high toward accomplishment despite feeling reluctant to dream large due to his fear of failure.

The song reached at number six on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart in the US and number 31 on the Gaon Digital Chart.

On SoundCloud, he shared a Christmas-themed rendition of “Awake" in December 2016.

