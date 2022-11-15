On Children’s Day, Sapthami Gowda’s Fan Pages Share Her Childhood Photos

Kannada actress Sapthami Gowda is basking in the appreciation of her latest project, Kantara. The venture has turned out to be an unprecedented success. The team of Kantara are riding high on the popularity of the film. Recently, on the occasion of Children’s day, Sapthami’s fan pages shared her childhood images. Her fans combined five childhood pictures of the actress.

In the first picture, little Sapthami can be seen in a pretty white frock with a red rose in her hand. She looks nothing less than Snow White. In another photo, she looks chubby and cute. There, she can be seen decked in a blue zipper top and bob haircut, resembling the cartoon character Dora.

In the photos, one common factor is her effortless pose for the lens. Not even for a second she was shying away from the lens and posed confidently. Her fans flooded the comment section with heart emotions.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sapthami shared, “I had the least amount of experience on set. I was having trouble on the second day of filming, even though every single member of the cast and crew was my senior. I struggled to fit in with the character’s vernacular because she speaks Mangalorean Kannada.’’

On the success of Kantara, she said that they did not expect success of this kind. Within a week of its release, Kantara blew up globally. To quote Sapthami, “During the filming, we knew that we’d get due credit for all the hard work we put in, but this was unprecedented. We just focused on putting our heart and soul into the film."

Sapthami, who essayed Leela in the film, said that in the beginning — the crew doubted her skills and whether she would be able to pull off this role. She thanked actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty for testing her skills. “He was extremely supportive and sweet. He even got me a language coach," she said.

