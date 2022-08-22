On Chiranjeevi's 67th Birthday, a Look at Megastar's Humanitarian Work

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIRANJEEVI: In his career spanning over four decades, megastar Chiranjeevi has played versatile roles in more than 150 movies. His contribution to the cinema world has earned him the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award by the Indian government. In addition to this, he has a slew of other prestigious accolades in his kitty including three Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards and multiple Filmfare Awards South.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Megastar’s Adorable Moments with Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi Cinema Superstars

After achieving stardom, the superstar never forgot his roots and often makes it a point to be involved in societal reforms through charity work. Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 67th birthday on Monday, August 22. On this special occasion, here’s taking a look at some of the humanitarian work and societal initiatives that were organized by the actor.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT)

It was back in 1998 when the he founded the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust which has become one of the largest blood and eye donation initiatives in the country. The Chiranjeevi Blood and Eye Banks have won the “Best Voluntary Blood Blank Award" multiple times from the state of Andhra Pradesh. It was in 2006, when the then President APJ Abdul Kalam inaugurated the Chiranjeevi Charitable Foundation (CCF) in Hyderabad.

Corona Crisis Charity (CCC)

After recognising the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chiranjeevi led the Corona Crisis Charity in collaboration with Apollo 247. The megastar himself donated a relief fund of Rs 1 crore and was joined by several well-known celebs including Varun Tej, Ravi Teja, and more.

Advertisement

“The lockdown situation while mandatory to deal with the coronavirus, also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers and lower income groups in the country including the Telugu film industry. Keeping this in mind, I am donating ₹1 crore for providing relief to the film workers," Chiranjeevi said in a statement.

Free vaccination drives, oxygen tanks, and ambulances

During the first and second waves of the pandemic, India faced a crisis due to lack of medical equipment. In May 2021, Chiranjeevi came forward to set up oxygen banks and ambulances across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to help COVID-19 patients. In addition to this, he also set up free vaccination drives for cinema workers and journalists in the state.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here