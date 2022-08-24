On Chiranjeevi's Birthday Post, Anasuya Bharadwaj's Comment Takes The Cake

Telugu actress and TV presenter Anasuya Bharadwaj is in the headlines, this time for a comment on Chiranjeevi’s birthday post. When Chiru was celebrating his 67th birthday, a huge number of fans congratulated him on social media. One such fan wrote, “If Twitter had the option to shout then, on the birthday of Chiranjeevi, Twitter would have exploded."

Anasuya could not stop herself from replying to the user ‘Isn’t’, making the fans go crazy. Replying to her comments, many users wrote, “This is true and I agree but unfortunately Twitter doesn’t have this option."

Anasuya Bharadwaj is the famous anchor of the Telugu industry. Although she wanted to be an actress her personality attracted more hosting opportunities. The actress who hosted various shows like Bindas, and Modern Mahalakshmi.

Next, Anasuya might also perform in a web series directed by Gurjada Appa Rao. The web series is a classic story titled KanyaShulkam. Anasuya acted as Dakshayan in the mega-hit Pushpa. She might make a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather too.

Chiranjeevi will also collaborate with Salman Khan for his next Godfather. The movie will hit the theatres on October 5. Godfather is a political action movie directed by Mohan Raja and jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi’s next Bholaa Shankar is slated to hit the theatres on April 14 next year. The action entertainer is directed by Meher Ramesh. In the lead roles, apart from Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh will mark their presence.

Bholaa Shankar is an official Telugu remake of Vedalam. The original version starred Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon, and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles.

