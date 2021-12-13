Home » News » Movies » On Daggubati Venkatesh's 61st Birthday, A Gift to His Fans From F3 Makers

On Daggubati Venkatesh's 61st Birthday, A Gift to His Fans From F3 Makers

Venkatesh completed his schooling in Don Bosco in Chennai.
Venkatesh completed his schooling in Don Bosco in Chennai.

Through the poster, the F3 makers wished the star a happy birthday.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: December 13, 2021, 15:37 IST

Telugu superstar Daggubati Venkatesh is celebrating his 61st birthday today, December 13, 2021. The Telugu actor is also referred to as ‘Victory Venkatesh’ in the South because most of his films are blockbusters. Apart from being an actor, he is also a successful producer and a part of the Celebrity Cricket League as a mentor of the Telugu Warriors. Having worked for more than 30 years, a special poster has been released by the team of his upcoming movie F3, a sequel to F2.

Through the poster, the F3 makers wished the star a happy birthday. On Venkatesh’s birthday, the makers of F3 gave his fans a glimpse of his role in the movie. In the clip, the actor is seen resting on a bed in front of the Charminar, with people dancing all around him.

Advertisement

In the poster which was shared by the team, the actor is seen wearing a trendy outfit and looking like a maharajah. Apart from Victory Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Vinnela Kishore will be seen essaying important roles. According to reports, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada will be the female leads, while Sonal Chauhan will play the role of supporting actor.

The movie F3 is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. F3 is directed by blockbuster producer Anil Ravipudi. The fun-filled entertainer is a sequel to the double blockbuster ‘F2’ and movie lovers are eagerly waiting for it. The makers have high hopes of this movie. It will be released across theatres on 25 February 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

  • Tags:
first published: December 13, 2021, 15:37 IST