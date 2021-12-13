On Daggubati Venkatesh's 61st Birthday, A Gift to His Fans From F3 Makers

Telugu superstar Daggubati Venkatesh is celebrating his 61st birthday today, December 13, 2021. The Telugu actor is also referred to as ‘Victory Venkatesh’ in the South because most of his films are blockbusters. Apart from being an actor, he is also a successful producer and a part of the Celebrity Cricket League as a mentor of the Telugu Warriors. Having worked for more than 30 years, a special poster has been released by the team of his upcoming movie F3, a sequel to F2.

Through the poster, the F3 makers wished the star a happy birthday. On Venkatesh’s birthday, the makers of F3 gave his fans a glimpse of his role in the movie. In the clip, the actor is seen resting on a bed in front of the Charminar, with people dancing all around him.

In the poster which was shared by the team, the actor is seen wearing a trendy outfit and looking like a maharajah. Apart from Victory Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Vinnela Kishore will be seen essaying important roles. According to reports, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada will be the female leads, while Sonal Chauhan will play the role of supporting actor.

The movie F3 is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. F3 is directed by blockbuster producer Anil Ravipudi. The fun-filled entertainer is a sequel to the double blockbuster ‘F2’ and movie lovers are eagerly waiting for it. The makers have high hopes of this movie. It will be released across theatres on 25 February 2022.

