On Day 10, Ved Continues to Make Money and New Records In Marathi Film Industry

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has made his directorial debut with the Marathi-language romantic drama Ved. Riteish’s wife, actress Genelia Deshmukh, also appears in and produces the film. Ved, which was released on December 30, has been running successfully in the theatres and has been faring well at the box office. The film has received an IMDb rating of 7.8 out of 10, and it has collected approximately Rs 5 crore on its ninth day.

According to reports, the film earned Rs 5.65 crore net on its second Sunday, bringing its total earnings to Rs 33.17 crore net. The film is breaking records and earned over 5 crore in a single day. This is the highest single-day collection ever for a Marathi film.

Advertisement

The couple is quite happy to see the success and shared a post on Instagram. While sharing the post, they wrote, “Millions of thanks to the audience… Let the movie Ved get your love and blessings. To hit the highest single-day collection ever for a Marathi film on the 10th day feels like a dream. We thank the audiences from the bottom of our hearts for showering so much love on VED."

Film critic Taran Adrash also tweeted about the film on its 2nd weekend. Taran wrote, “Marathi film Ved continues its HEROIC RUN in Weekend 2. Weekend 2 [₹ 12.75 cr] is HIGHER than Weekend 1 [₹ 10 cr], biz jumps 27.50%… Growth on [second] Sat and Sun is PHENOMENAL… [Week 2] Fri 2.52 cr, Sat 4.53 cr, Sun 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 33.42 cr."

Advertisement

Ved tells the story of a couple, who marry after being childhood sweethearts. Their happy marriage faces numerous challenges, owing to financial problems and secret affairs. Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf, Siddharth Jadav, and Jitendra Joshi also feature in Ved.

Read all the Latest Movies News here