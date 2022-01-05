On Deepika Padukone's Birthday, Here's a Look at Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Actress

Beginning her career by playing a superstar in Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone paved her way to becoming a real-life superstar by appearing in countless blockbusters. Apart from appearing in regional and Bollywood films, the actress has also made her debut in Hollywood, making the nation proud. She also turned a producer with the film Chhapaak. Read to know more about Deepika’s recent work and her upcoming projects.

83

Deepika played the role of Romi Bhatia in this film. Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘83 included an ensemble cast of actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil and Ammy Virk amongst others. The film is based on India’s world cup win in 1983.

Gehraiyaan

Premiering on January 25 on Amazon Prime, Gehraiyaan is a romantic family drama starring, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa along with Deepika. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and is produced by Dharma Productions.

The Intern

A remake of the 2015 Hollywood film, The Intern is another of Deepika’s films, scheduled to release soon. It will also star Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Earlier, late actor Rishi Kapoor was finalised for the film, but due to his untimely death, Amitabh Bachchan was cast. The original film featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

Project- K

Project -K is another of Deepika’s upcoming films, which will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in the lead roles. It is expected to be directed by Nag Ashwin and will be produced under the banner of Vijayanthi Movies.

