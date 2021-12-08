On Dharmendra’s 86th Birthday, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol and Karan Deol Share Special Posts

Legendary actor Dharmendra turns a year older today. Popularly known as the He-Man of Indian Cinema, the actor is a loving father and a perfect family man. He is married to veteran actress Hema Malini. Dharmendra and Hema Malini co-starred in several hit films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dillagi and Dream Girl. They got married on May 2, 1980 and have two daughters - actor Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. This was Dharmendra’s second marriage. His sons Sunny and Bobby Deol are from his first marriage.

As the veteran star turns 86 today, Sunny, Bobby, Esha and Sunny’s son, actor Karan Deol shared pictures on social media platform to wish him on his birthday.

Advertisement

Posting a couple of photos on Instagram, Sunny Deol wrote: Happy Birthday PAPA love you."

Last month Sunny took to Instagram to share a video featuring him with his father. In the video, the father-son duo can be seen seated inside a tent at a height of 9000 feet. Dharmendra can be heard saying, “Enjoying ourselves at the height of 9000 I think. One should live like this. I love you all. It’s all his (God) blessing and your good wishes." Sunny captioned it, “Just the 2 of us. Building castles in the sky. Just the 2 of us. #fatherson."

>In pics: Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Veteran Actor’s Special Moments With Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol

Sharing a photo with his dad, Bobby Deol wrote: “My papa the legend. Wish you love from the bottom of my heart. So blessed to be your son. Happy Birthday."

Advertisement

Bobby recently received immense praise for his performance in web shows like Aashram and Class of 83. He will be sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in Apne 2 which is helmed by Anil Sharma and will also feature Dharmendra.

>Also read: Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Best Dialogues by the He-Man of Bollywood

Veteran actor’s daughter Esha also took to Instagram and posted a lovely picture with her dad. She wrote: “Happy birthday papa. Be Happy, healthy, strong & fit. I love you. Stay blessed. U are our strength."

Advertisement

The actress has two kids with Bharat - Radhya and Miraya. She debuted in Bollywood with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. Esha is known for her performance in Dhoom, No Entry, Yuva, Kucch To Hai, LOC Kargil among others. Esha will soon be seen in the web series Rudra, alongside Ajay Devgn. The show will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

>Also read: Happy Birthday Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore: Duo’s Iconic Movies Everyone Should Watch in Their Lifetime

Sunny Deol’s son, actor Karan Deol also posted a lovely pic with his grandfather and captioned: “My Superhero. Happy Birthday Bade Papa…love you."

Karan made his Bollywood debut with ‘Pal pal Dil Ke Paas’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.