On Dia Mirza’s Birthday, Know Her Fitness Secrets To Lead A Healthy Life

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is celebrating her 41st birthday today, December 9. The actress has aged like fine wine, with her flawless glow enhancing with each passing day. The former Miss Asia Pacific, who made her debut in Bollywood with the 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, has lately chosen a path away from the camera, maintaining a private life.

However, she is an active sport on social media and does not shy away from shelling out some fitness and beauty secrets for her admirers. Dia, who has shunned the myths of ageing time and again, has credited her radiance and age-defying appearance to yoga, workouts, and a good diet. So, on the actress’s 41st birthday, let’s take a look at some of her fitness secrets:

Meditation is the key

Those who follow Dia Mirza on Instagram must have noticed her immense love for meditation. According to the actress, meditation is like a “superpower," which helps her in maintaining a strong immune system and contributes to an improved sense of well-being. “Morning meditations are powerful. I try to start and end my day with meditation. Try it! As I said, it is a superpower I wish everyone would discover," says the diva.

Workout is important

Dia Mirza is also a keen workout enthusiast. In a past interview with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed how she keeps herself fit and healthy. Shedding some light on her daily workout routine, she said, “My workouts are a mix of stretching, crossfit and weight training, Pilates, yoga, and kickboxing. I work out at least six times a week, no matter where I am. My go-to exercises are yoga, stretches and some freehand exercises like squats, lunges, Surya namaskar, and Dhanur asanas, which keep the body supple and flexible. I do 10,000 steps a day, every day, no matter what."

Trying something new

The Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge actress highlights the importance of switching between workouts and trying something new by engaging in a wide variety of aerobics, as performing the same exercises might get boring eventually. “I constantly need something to invigorate me, which will get me to hit the gym. I switch between functional training, weight training, and cardio. Sometimes I swim, kickbox, or run," she told Vogue.

Following a balanced diet

Besides meditating, working out, and performing yoga, the environmentalist also makes sure to follow a healthy and nutritious diet. Her early morning routine consists of drinking “two glasses of water… followed by a bowl of chia seeds soaked in almond milk with blueberries and pomegranate," which she attributes to being great for the skin. “Coconut water is also wonderful in the summers," she adds. The former Miss Asia Pacific also believes in consuming organic food only.

