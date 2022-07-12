On Director Bala's Birthday, Makers Of Suriya41 Give Fans A Grand Surprise

To wish director Bala on his birthday, the makers of the tentatively titled Suriya41, revealed an update on July 11 at 6 pm. The news has created a sensation among fans of the director and Suriya.

Now, the latest update is that to mark the occasion, the makers revealed the film’s title along with its first look poster. Earlier, tentatively titled Suriya41, is now Vanangaan in Tamil and Achaludu in Telugu.

Suriya unveiled the posters from his upcoming film and wished the director on his birthday, Suriya wrote (as translated), “Great to be reunited with you! Happy birthday, brother!"

The Bala directorial is produced by Jyothika under 2D Entertainment and has the actor and director collaborating after almost two decades since their last collaboration Pithimagan.

The film stars Krithi Shetty playing the leading lady, and Mamitha Baiju in the supporting role. In the technical crew, the project has Balasubramaniam and Sathish Suriya handling the cinematography and editing, respectively. While G. V. Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the project.

Suriya ranks among one of the highest-paid actors in the Tamil film industry and has bagged numerous awards including four Filmfare Awards South, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and two Edison Awards among others.

The actor made his debut in the entertainment industry with the 1997 Tamil action thriller film Nerukku Ner and tasted success with the 2003 action thriller film Kaakha Kaakha. Suriya has also featured in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list six times.

Director Bala is known for films, including Sethu, Nandha, Pithamagan, and Naan Kadavul among others. He has also bagged numerous awards, including 6 National Awards, 13 State Awards, and 15 Filmfare Awards among others.

