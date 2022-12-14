On Divyanka Tripathi’s Birthday, Know Interesting Facts About Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Star

Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi is celebrating her 38th birthday today, December 14. She rose to fame with the long-running Star Plus soap opera Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. With her acting chops in the Hindi television industry, Divyanka has cultivated a huge fan following across the country. As the actress turns a year older today, let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts about her.

Divyanka was born on December 14, 1984, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She did her schooling at Carmel Convent School and later graduated from Sarojini Naidu Government Girls PG College in Bhopal. The 38-year-old was inclined to showbiz since childhood and participated in drama and telefilms in her hometown.

Advertisement

Not many are aware that Divyanka Tripathi wanted to join the Indian armed forces. She took up a course on mountaineering at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi. What’s more, the actress boasts of a gold medal for receiving training in rifle shooting from the Bhopa Rifle Academy.

Before marking her entry into the entertainment industry, Divyanka was an anchor at All India Radio in Bhopal. After winning the title of Miss Bhopal in 2003, the television star also emerged as the winner of the reality show India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. Her big break into the television industry came with a telefilm on Doordarshan, and she later presented a program called Akash Vani.

Divyanka garnered immense love from the masses after she starred in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was also a star performer in various reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 and Nach Baliye Season 8, winning the latter.

Advertisement

On the personal front, Divyanka Tripathi was in a relationship with actor Sharad Malhotra for about eight years before parting ways with him. According to reports, although she wanted to marry Sharad, the actor later revealed that he got “cold feet" when it came to marriage. Meanwhile, Divyanka is now happily married to his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya.

Read all the Latest Movies News here