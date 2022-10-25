On Diwali, Indian Idol 12 Fame Sawai Bhatt Brings Home Al-New Scorpio Classic

The 13th season of Indian Idol is underway, and the show platforms the hidden and raw talents from across the country. The 12th season of the Indian Idol was widely popular. Each of the contestants created a special place in the hearts of the audience with the strength of their voice.

One of them, Sawai Bhatt, from a small village in Rajasthan, was seen dominating the show; and that too without any formal education in singing. Sawai stunned everyone with his folk art alone. Everyone was mesmerized by his deep voice. Although he did not win the show, he gained immense fame. Even after the show, Sawai Bhatt continues to appear in many albums and live concerts.

On the occasion of Diwali, Sawai bought an all-new Scorpio Classic s11.

While sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Hello doston Happy Diwali sabko or apke aashirwad se maine gadi li hai. Dua karta hun aapke liye ki aap khush raho Hamesha aur aapka Parivar khush rahe happy Diwali Sabko Jay Mata Ki."

Sawai Bhatt competed in the 12th season of Indian Idol. On the show, he almost made it to the top nine. His voice has wowed not only the judges but also listeners all over the world. Sawai has built a unique identity around the strength of his powerful voice. Sawai has turned his life around through his art and hard work. He is currently making good progress in his life.

