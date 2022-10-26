On Diwali, Prathamesh Parab's Adorable Pics With His Girlfriend And a Note

Prathamesh Parab’s excellent acting in films such as 35% Kathavar Pass, Urfi, Timepass, Timepass 2, Timepass 3, Takatak, and many others have helped him create a special place in the hearts and minds of the audience. Dagdu is one of the most well-known characters from the film Timepass.

Recently, the actor celebrated Diwali with his family and girlfriend. He has shared a bundle of pictures and fans are loving them. One of his posts showed a few pictures with his girlfriend. While sharing the picture, he wrote a long caption that said, “Indian culture and festivals are so heavy! It means that in our daily hectic life, all of us who run according to the clock, are brought together by pausing in a moment. They take time out of their busy schedule to celebrate. How a small baby insists on his mother and gets pampered, just like that. And from that said Diwali, who doesn’t like to “celebrate" it??"

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Further, he added, “But to be very honest, nowadays the definition of celebration has changed. Making snacks, drawing rangoli, decorating the house, and decorating the lamps are just an excuse to get together. Helping mom make snacks, and spending 2-3 hours with her in the kitchen, makes you realize the hard work she puts in for us every day. As much as we put colours into it while drawing Rangoli and connect the dots with the mind, we should be able to putOn Diwali, Prathamesh Parab’s Adorable Pics With His Girlfriend And a Note colours with the mind in every relationship."

“While decorating or cleaning the house, sometimes old things suddenly come across and unknowingly take you to the album of memories, don’t you?

“As much as we love and appreciate lamps, we should also love and appreciate relationships so that life shines like the light of a lamp. In short, even if the occasion is Diwali, it is important to celebrate relationships. HappyDiwali."

Read all the Latest Movies News here