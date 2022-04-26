On First Anniversary, Rucha Apte Shares Her Wedding Video on Instagram -- Watch

On April 25, 2021, Rucha Apte and Kshitij Date exchanged vows in the middle of the Covid-19-induced lockdown. So the couple got married in a simple and intimate ceremony. Their wedding took place in the presence of the family and close friends.

This year, on the occasion of the first anniversary, Rucha Apte has shared the video of her wedding on Instagram and said that it’s been a year since April 25, 2021. On the day of the wedding, the videographer was not called due to lockdown. Wedding videos were shot by the people present there. Comments started pouring in from fans as well as celebrities. They showered their good wishes on the couple. The video received 4000 likes and 48.7k views on Instagram.

Both Richa and Kshitish have acted in several plays, serials and films.

Rucha made her TV debut with Dil Dosti Duniyadari, which aired on Zee Marathi. She also featured in the serial Bun Maska on Zee Yuva. In this series, the couple was seen together. Rucha made her debut with Maza Algaar in the year 2017. She also starred in several serials like Assa Maher Nako Ga Bai, Tujhyat Jeev Rangala, and Saath de Tu Mala. Rucha has done some short films like Arabian Nights and Idak.

On the other hand, Kshitish got hugely popular for his role in the film Mulshi Pattern. It was a Marathi language crime film, which was released in 2018. Kritish will be seen recently in the upcoming movie Dharamveer. The movie is directed by Pravin Tarde and is going to hit the theatres on May 13.

