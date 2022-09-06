On Ganesh Chaturthi, Milind Gawali Visits Lalbaugchya Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country. Much like all of us, actors and actresses have seen attending the Ganeshotsav programme at various places. Similarly, actor Milind Gawli from the serial Ai Kuthe Kya Karte visited the Lalbaugchya Raja and penned a special post, sharing photos and videos of this occasion. This post of his is currently getting attention from the viewers.

Sharing the post on Instagram the actor wrote, “Ganapati Bappa Morya Aniruddha was specially invited to visit Lalbaugchya Raja. And it was a nice view too. Ten years later, I got the opportunity to visit Lalbaugcha Raja, ten years ago, this was due to Pandit Jasraj and Madhurai Jasraj. Things happen according to Bappa’s will and if he doesn’t wish, even the leaf of the tree can be done. Ganapathi Bappa, for the welfare of all, keeps everyone happy. Thank you Sanjay Kadam and Akash Gursale."

Seeing the post, fans showered red heart emojis. Not only this, but he also shared a reel of this occasion on his feed. Sharing the video, Milind wrote, “Had a great darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja and Ganesh Galli Ganapati Bappa." The clip received a lot of love and appreciation from the viewers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Milind Gawli is an actor and director. He has appeared in several Marathi, Hindi, and Malayalam TV shows and movies. But he came to the limelight after appearing in the TV series Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.

It is a Marathi language drama aired on Star Parabh. Although his role is negative, his acting is always appreciated by his fans. The show is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee.

Milind has won the hearts of the audience with his acting skill and has made a name for himself in the Marathi Entertainment Industry.

