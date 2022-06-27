On Her 36th Birthday, Marathi Actress Sai Tamhankar Gets New House in Mumbai

Popular Marathi actor Sai Tamhankar, who turned 36 this year, has gifted herself a house in Mumbai. An Instagram handle by the name of Sachin Gurav has shared the images of Sai Tamhankar.

Sachin has added three images to the post. “Love you Manu. Your special day brings you all the joy and love. You deserve every wonderful moment," Sachin said, tagging the actress. In one of the images, Tamhankar is wearing a traditional saree and is accompanied by her family. She looks beautiful in the attire with a bun and brown saree. She is dressed simply.

Without revealing much of the house, she clicked these pictures on the veranda. In her last image, Sai Tamhankar can be seen standing on her balcony. It appears she has bought a house in an apartment.

Sai Tamhankar is an incredible on-screen performer with natural acting skills. In 2008, she made her debut in Marathi films with Sanai Choughade. In her career, this month has been exciting and full of opportunities for her as she was honoured with the IIFAA award.

The actress has given almost 14 years to the cinema. She has been a prominent face in some of the best movies like Ghajini, Wake up India, and Love Soniyya among others.

