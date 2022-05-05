On Her Birthday, Actor Trisha Seeks Blessings of Lord Tirupati -- Watch

Popular Actor Trisha turned 39 on May 04. The actor, who received lots of love and wishes from her friends and fans, celebrated her birthday by seeking the blessings of the lord. On her birthday, she visited the Tirupati Ezhumalaiyan temple to bow her head in front of Lord Tirupati.

During her temple visit, Trisha chose to wear a traditional dark red shawl. The Khatta Meetha actor was spotted in a casual traditional avatar. As she was walking her way out of the temple complex, various fans rushed to take photos with her. Politely posing with a smile, she kept her calm and fulfilled fans’ wishes by getting clicked with them. Trisha was accompanied by her mother.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/trishakrishnan/2830803219848281979/?hl=en

The actor shared a snap of the front gate of the temple. She captioned the photo with a graphic that read “magic".

To mark the day even more special, Trisha released the poster of her upcoming film, The Road, on her social media handle. The film, which is currently under production, is a revenge drama. On Wednesday, Trisha shared a poster in which she is seen in a serious avatar, standing beside a car on a highway. The film is being produced by AAA cinema and directed by Arun Vaseegaran. Along with Trisha, the film also stars Dancing Rose Shabeer Kallarakkal.

On the work front, Trisha is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan. The Maniratnam directorial is a big-budget venture, which shows Trisha in a unique role. Fans will see the royal side of the actor in the film. She’ll play the role of Princess Kundavai. The film will be released in two parts. Part one is expected to hit the theatres in September this year.

